Midwich Group’s (MIDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Midwich Group opened at GBX 670 ($8.87) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 669.98 ($8.87).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, digital signage products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

