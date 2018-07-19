MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 24,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 6.70%. equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

