MGX Minerals Inc (XMG) Director Andris Kikauka Sells 20,000 Shares

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) Director Andris Kikauka sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.
Shares of MGX Minerals traded up C$0.03, reaching C$1.15, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 208,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,874. MGX Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.58.
About MGX Minerals
