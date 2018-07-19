MGX Minerals Inc (XMG) Director Andris Kikauka Sells 20,000 Shares

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) Director Andris Kikauka sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

Shares of MGX Minerals traded up C$0.03, reaching C$1.15, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 208,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,874. MGX Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.58.

Get MGX Minerals alerts:

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals Inc a Canada-based exploration stage company engaged in the mining sector. The Company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural mineral resources in Canada. Its assets include magnesium, lithium and silicone properties. The Company’s projects comprise Driftwood Creek, which is located north of Cranbrook, British Columbia, and holds magnesium deposits; Petrolithium, which includes extraction of lithium from oilfield brine at various third-party wells, and Silicon, which is located in mining districts of southeastern British Columbia and holds claims in silica mines.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for MGX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.