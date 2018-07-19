Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stake Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total value of $2,816,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,962 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.20.

Mettler-Toledo International traded up $12.50, reaching $598.11, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 164,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,797. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.24 and a 12 month high of $697.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.01. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

