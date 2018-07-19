Metlife Inc (MET) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Metlife in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Metlife opened at $44.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Metlife has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 316,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 110.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

