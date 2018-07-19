Meritor (MTOR) & QF Liquidation (QTWWQ) Head-To-Head Review

Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meritor and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.35 billion 0.55 $324.00 million $1.88 11.06 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meritor and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 4 6 0 2.60 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $28.55, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Meritor is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Volatility and Risk

Meritor has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 8.08% 115.74% 9.08% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meritor beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, Meritor Green, Mach, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About QF Liquidation

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. On March 22, 2016, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

