Mercury General (MCY) versus American International Group (AIG) Financial Comparison

Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercury General and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 2.25% 4.77% 1.65% American International Group -13.03% 2.65% 0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercury General and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

American International Group has a consensus price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.36%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mercury General pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American International Group pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.42 billion 0.72 $144.87 million $1.64 27.07 American International Group $49.52 billion 1.00 -$6.08 billion $2.40 22.97

Mercury General has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

