Mercadolibre (MELI) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $405.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.71.

MELI stock opened at $369.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $417.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $320.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $292.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,846.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 195.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 119.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

