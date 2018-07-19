Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mediwound opened at $6.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.09.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 226.62% and a negative net margin of 904.12%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. equities analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

