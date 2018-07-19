Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,240 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 20.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs opened at $108.97 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.