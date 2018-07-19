Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $7,279,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Lambert sold 11,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $991,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Guggenheim set a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

Western Digital opened at $78.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

