McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 562,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $96,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $157.93 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Nomura upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

