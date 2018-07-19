McDonald’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,727. McDonald’s has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Nomura upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

