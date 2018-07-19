Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post sales of $19.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.51 million. Marchex reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $82.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $84.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $80.64 million to $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,525 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $104,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 955,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 136,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Marchex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 233,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marchex opened at $2.96 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.16. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

