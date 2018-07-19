Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 35,215 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,215 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $5,586,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

