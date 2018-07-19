Magi (XMG) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Magi has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,335.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magi has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Magi Profile

Get Magi alerts:

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,097,631 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.