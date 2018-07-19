LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

