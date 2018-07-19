LyondellBasell Industries NV Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries opened at $108.61 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,389,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,494 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after buying an additional 726,524 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,329,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 152.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 355,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 215,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

