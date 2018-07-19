LTC Properties Inc Declares Jul 18 Dividend of $0.19 (LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a jul 18 dividend on Monday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties opened at $41.17 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.13.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 51.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $41.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.