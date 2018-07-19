Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 399,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 170,973 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

