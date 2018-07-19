Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,486,000 after buying an additional 136,887 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after buying an additional 25,033,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,413,000 after buying an additional 173,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,947,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,128,000 after buying an additional 782,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,462,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,950,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $283.09 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $243.45 and a 52-week high of $288.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $1.2812 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

