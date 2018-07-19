Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,523,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 248,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,824,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $46.68 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

