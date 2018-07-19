Longer Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Longer Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 12.4% of Longer Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,752,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,647,000 after acquiring an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,682,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $281.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

