Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 62.40 at Deutsche Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 76 ($1.01) to GBX 62.40 ($0.83) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 53 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.77) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 74.73 ($0.99).

LLOY opened at GBX 62.67 ($0.83) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($184,544.55).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

