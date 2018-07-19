Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Tops $174,181.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $174,181.00 and approximately $763.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,561.30 or 3.27780000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00130392 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,656,578 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

