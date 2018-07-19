Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €230.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. equinet set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €199.66 ($234.89).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €179.70 ($211.41) on Tuesday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 52 week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

