Linda Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Linda has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Linda coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Linda has a total market cap of $16.03 million and $106,151.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linda alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00054685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004608 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00357444 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004521 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00072867 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 9,042,180,267 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Nanex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.