Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.48 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01169460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005619 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005680 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007369 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

