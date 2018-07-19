Life Storage Inc (LSI) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Life Storage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage opened at $94.22 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.71 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

In other news, Director Robert J. Attea sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $2,560,861.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $2,502,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,835,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

