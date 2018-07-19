Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,424 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 540,022 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 851,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund opened at $6.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
