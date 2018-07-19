Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,424 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 540,022 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 851,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund opened at $6.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.