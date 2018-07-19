Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,608,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,321,000 after acquiring an additional 145,889 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $132,346,000. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,557,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,616,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 151,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 890,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.