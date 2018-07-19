LegacyTexas Financial Group’s (LTXB) $41.92 Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their $41.92 rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LTXB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

LegacyTexas Financial Group traded up $1.51, reaching $43.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 16,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,658. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.