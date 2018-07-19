Legacy Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,435 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial makes up approximately 4.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Fulton Financial worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 359,167 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3,372.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 754,548 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial traded up $0.35, reaching $17.30, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Campbell sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $79,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,485 shares of company stock valued at $231,309 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.