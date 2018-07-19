Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Eli Lilly And Co traded down $0.93, hitting $89.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $90.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $708,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,883 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

