Leerink Swann Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

PRGO stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $81,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,650,000 after acquiring an additional 527,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after acquiring an additional 413,962 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $23,901,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 64.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

