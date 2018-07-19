Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

