Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up 5.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth about $511,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth about $32,811,000.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf traded down $0.08, reaching $35.08, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

