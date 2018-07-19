Larry L. Wood Sells 6,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $932,526.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry L. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $864,738.00.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $149.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $155.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

