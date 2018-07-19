Lam Research (LRCX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.77 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of Lam Research opened at $181.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $148.26 and a 12-month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

