Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,028.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,933,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,690. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $148.26 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (up from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,330 shares of company stock worth $7,272,796. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

