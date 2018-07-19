Ladder Capital (LADR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5360039012372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ladder Capital traded down $0.06, reaching $15.87, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 26,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 101.06 and a current ratio of 101.06. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 95.59%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other Ladder Capital news, Chairman Alan H. Fishman purchased 17,500 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Harney purchased 3,500 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,970 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.