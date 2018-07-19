Krones (KRN) PT Set at €120.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRN. Cfra set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.87 ($133.96).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Wednesday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €98.70 ($116.12) and a fifty-two week high of €121.25 ($142.65).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.