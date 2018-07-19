Kornit Digital (KRNT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 182,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 785,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 113.8% in the first quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 391,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 208,550 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,818,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 459,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

