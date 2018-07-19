Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift Transportation has been benefitting from robust demand for freight and volume growth. High freight demand allows the company to charge high rates for its cargo. The company’s acquisition of Abilene in March 2018 is a huge positive. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends. The company's measures to control debt are another postive. However, Knight-Swift has been struggling with acute driver shortage resulting in low truck count. The company's high capital expenditures are also concerning. Moreover, with fuel costs shooting up lately, the company's bottom line could be pressurized in the second quarter. Results will be available on Jul 25. In fact, owing to the headwinds, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $2,771,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,794 shares of company stock worth $3,954,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 311,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 91.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

