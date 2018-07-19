KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KLA-Tencor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0209518045423 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KLA-Tencor opened at $110.23 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

