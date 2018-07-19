Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 241,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $281.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

