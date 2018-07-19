Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by US Capital Advisors in a research report issued on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Shares of Kinder Morgan opened at $17.78 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. First Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $246,833,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $127,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after buying an additional 3,839,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $38,882,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,532,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 1,977,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

