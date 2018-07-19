Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 538,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.