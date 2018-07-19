Kimberly Clark (KMB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Kimberly Clark opened at $103.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,444,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,080 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,935 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,747,000 after acquiring an additional 294,774 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 478,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

