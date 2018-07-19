Kimberly Clark (KMB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Kimberly Clark opened at $103.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.
In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,444,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,080 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,935 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,747,000 after acquiring an additional 294,774 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 478,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
