Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Lessened by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after buying an additional 156,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark traded up $0.01, reaching $103.91, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,729. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

